Home / Boxing Videos / Just days away from another banger 💥

Just days away from another banger 💥

Golden Boy Boxing 33 mins ago Boxing Videos



One week away from settling the score…Manny Flores and Jorge Chavez RUN IT BACK on January 16th! Get your tickets today 🎟

#RochaCuriel2 | #FloresChavez2 | LIVE on DAZN Jan. 16

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

“Two Elite Fighters In Their Prime!” – Eddie Hearn On Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson

Eddie Hearn believes we’ll get to see two generational talents in Teofimo Lopez and Shakur …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved