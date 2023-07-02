The first of many ✨ Pat McCormack defeats Tony Dixon to win the WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title! In comes the towel at the end of the fourth following a big knockdown… #Boxing #Shorts
Home / Boxing Videos / Pat McCormack blasts away Tony Dixon 🧨
Tags * Blasts Boxing Dixon Eddie Hearn Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing McCormack PAT Tony
Check Also
WHAT A KO! 🧨 Dalton Smith sparks out Sam Maxwell
Dalton Smith wins the British 140lbs Title outright and adds the Commonwealth crown to his …