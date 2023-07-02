Home / Boxing Videos / Before The Bell: Smith vs Maxwell (Ferreira, Leivars & O'Regan)

Before The Bell: Smith vs Maxwell (Ferreira, Leivars & O'Regan)

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



We have three fights coming up on the Smith vs Maxwell undercard in Sheffield:

1) Cory O’Regan vs Jordan Ellison
2) Nico Leivars vs Alberto Motos
3) Beatriz Ferreira vs Karla Ramos Zamora

#SmithMaxwell #Boxing #BeforeTheBell

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

WHAT A KO! 🧨 Dalton Smith sparks out Sam Maxwell

Dalton Smith wins the British 140lbs Title outright and adds the Commonwealth crown to his …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved