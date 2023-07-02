It’s another win for Mansfield Super Bantamweight prospect Nico Leivars who takes Alberto Motos’ 0 via decision on the Smith vs Maxwell undercard in Sheffield on Saturday 1 July 2023.
#NicoLeivars #Boxing #SmithMaxwell
It’s another win for Mansfield Super Bantamweight prospect Nico Leivars who takes Alberto Motos’ 0 via decision on the Smith vs Maxwell undercard in Sheffield on Saturday 1 July 2023.
#NicoLeivars #Boxing #SmithMaxwell
Tags * Alberto Fight FULL Leivars Matchroom Boxing Motos Nico SmithMaxwell undercard
Nico Leivars, trainer Grant Smith and Promoter Eddie Hearn speak with Matchroom’s Jamie Ward in …