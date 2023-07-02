Live: Sivenathi Nontshinga vs Regie Suganob (World Title Fight)





The IBF World Light Flyweight Title is on the line in East London, South Africa as 11-0 Sivenathi Nontshinga makes his first defence vs 13-0 Regie Suganob!

It’s a six fight card:

1) Romeo Makwawka vs Sinethemba Blom

2) Alex Kabangu vs Asemahle Wellem

3) Siyakholwa Kuşe vs Bangile Nyangani

4) Mellisa Miller vs Sardines Fortuin

5) George Kandulo vs Nhlanhla Tyirha

6) Sivenathi Nontshinga vs Regie Suganob

