HEATED Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez Face Off

Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez have an intense face off as they get closer to their welterweight bout this Friday, May 2nd in Times Square.

🎟️ Buy fight bundle on DAZN | #GarciaRomero | #CaneloScull via #RiyadhSeason | May 2 & May 3 | Powered by #FatalFury | @snkplaymoregame | @RingMagazine

