Here comes 💣 Alycia Baumgardner: July 15

Matchroom Boxing 6 hours ago



The Undisputed Super Featherweight Champion Alycia Baumgardner headlines in Detroit on Saturday 15 July against former foe Christina Linardatou in a rematch of their 2018 clash in which ‘Medusa’ handed ‘The Bomb’ her sole defeat #shorts #baumgardnerlinardatou2 #boxing

