The Undisputed Super Featherweight Champion Alycia Baumgardner headlines in Detroit on Saturday 15 July against former foe Christina Linardatou in a rematch of their 2018 clash in which ‘Medusa’ handed ‘The Bomb’ her sole defeat #shorts #baumgardnerlinardatou2 #boxing
Home / Boxing Videos / Here comes 💣 Alycia Baumgardner: July 15
Tags * Boxing Eddie Hearn Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing
Check Also
Keith Thurman On His Next Fight, Spence vs Crawford & Future Plans In Boxing l The Last Stand
One Time joins the Last Stand to discuss him returning to the ring in August …