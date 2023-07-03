Schofield ready for war with Rhodes  – World Boxing Association

Lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield will appear on this Saturday’s Golden Boy Promotions evening at the AT&T Center in San Antonio to face Haskell Rodhes in defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) International belt.

The 20-year-old New Jersey native will be making the second defense of his belt. He won it on January 20 by defeating Alberto Mercado by unanimous decision in Inglewood to make his first defense on April 22 in Las Vegas, when he defeated Jesus Valentin Leon by knockout in two rounds during the event featuring Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Rhodes is an experienced fighter who has won two of his last three fights and knows he has a great opportunity in this bout to surprise and try to earn better opportunities in boxing. The Oklahoma City native is 35 years old and has been a professional since 2011, so he will try to impose his experience on the ring.

Schofield comes into this bout undefeated in 14 fights, with 11 knockouts. Rhodes has 28 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



