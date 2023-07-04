THE BLUEPRINT | Floyd Schofield is a BEAST! Check out this training regiment!

Floyd Schofield is making waves as a newly signed Golden Boy Fighter! Schofield has scored 3KOs and a UD in 4 outings under the GBP banner. Most recently Schofield scored a big 2nd round KO on the non-televised portion of the TankGarcia undercard.
Schofield is scheduled to return to the ring, for a Homecoming, Sat. July 8th, 2023, as the Co-Main event for Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. at the AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.
