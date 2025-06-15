Adam Maca *Pro Debut* | Super-Bantamweight Prospect's First Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Exciting prospect Adam Maca made his professional boxing debut vs Rafael Castillo (2-6, 1KO) in a scheduled super-bantamweight four rounder at MSG, New York, June 14, 2025.

British born Maca, aged 18, won five national titles and a silver medal in the IBA World Junior Championships. He was hotly tipped to go all the way to the Olympics, but wanted to turn professional ASAP, with a goal of being world champion in a few years and Undisputed champion before the age of 25.

