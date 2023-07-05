TOP 10 KO'S OF 2023 SO FAR!





DAZN takes a look back at some of the Top 10 knockouts of 2023 so far, including KOs by Gervonte Davis, Jose Felix, Alexis Rocha, Mauricio Lara, Eduardo Nunez & more!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #knockout