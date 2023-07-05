Pursuing Greatness  – World Boxing Association

Eimantas Stanionis is one of the most exciting fighters in the welterweight division and has earned everything he has through hard work. The World Boxing Association (WBA) world champion will defend his welterweight crown against the hard-hitting Vergil Ortiz Jr. this Saturday in San Antonio and it will be a fight that could mark a legacy for his career.

Stanionis had a great career in the amateur with participation in several World Championships and Olympic Games while he has been able to adapt to the professional arena in great shape and that is why he is in the position he is in today.

He may not be the most mediatic boxer but he is one of those whose quality is unquestionable and who has great tools to stand face to face against anyone in the ring.

He has already been involved in several wars and has come out on top in all his fights thanks to his ability to exchange punches and combinations, but also to know how to use his technique to take advantage in those situations.

He is a special boxer who always leaves good feelings in the ring and gives great fights to the fans. Facing this tough fight in defense of his crown after undergoing surgery due to appendicitis is an unknown around him but he has had enough time and has waited patiently for this opportunity.

Making this fight in the big U.S. market will be a plus for him. He knows that a victory could add another dimension to his career and he’ll be out to get it.



