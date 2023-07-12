Pattinson defends WBA International belt against Walker on Aug. 19  – World Boxing Association

Cyrus Pattinson will return to the ring on August 19 to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International welterweight championship against Conah Walker at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The fight was announced by Matchroom on Wednesday and will see the undefeated fighter make his first defense of his regional crown against an experienced opponent in Walker.

Pattinson has had a good rise since making his debut in 2021 and has proven to be a fighter with good tools who knows how to adapt to different situations. The 29-year-old fighter is coming off a title win by beating Chris Jenkins by technical knockout in nine rounds in one of the best fights of his career and now he wants to keep the streak going.

Walker is not in his best shape as he has lost two of his last three fights, however, he is a tough fighter who has lost in really close decisions and has never been knocked out, so he is a dangerous opponent for the regional champion.

Pattinson comes in with a record of 6 wins, no losses and 4 knockouts. Walker has 11 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 3 knockouts.



