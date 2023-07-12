Home / Press Releases / SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 45 PRESALE TICKETS LIVE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 45 PRESALE TICKETS LIVE

Long Island, NY (July 12, 2023) — “Rockin’ Fights” 45 is scheduled for October 28, 2023 at the Pollstar #1 World Rated venue and Star Boxing’s home away from home, The Paramount, in Huntington, NY.

Tickets for “Rockin’ Fights” are officially available via presale to Star Boxing’s loyal social media and mailing list followers. Get access to tickets before anyone else when using the code word, “STAR” to unlock tickets.

Stay tuned to Star Boxing socials for fight card information and announcements coming soon!

