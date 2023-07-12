Errol Spence Jr. Is Laser Focused | The PBC Podcast

#SpenceCrawford Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-072923
Undefeated Unifed WBC/WBA/IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr. is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. You don’t want to miss what Spence has to say ahead of his highly-anticipated, historical showdown versus Terence Crawford Saturday, July 29, for the undisputed 147-pound crown, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.
Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie break down last weekend’s PBC card, including Jaron Ennis’ electrifying victory, look ahead to the return of rising lightweight contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin on Saturday night’s PBC on SHOWTIME triple-header and, in this week’s Toe to Toe segment, announce their choices for the PBC 2023 Mid-Year Awards.
For show notes and more info, click here: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast
00:00 – Intro / Hot Takes: Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo
06:45 – PBC Fight of the Week: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan
19:50 – Errol Spence Jr.
41:18 – The Week In Review
49:45 – Toe to Toe: The PBC 2023 Mid-Year Awards
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions