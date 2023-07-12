“It’s Going To Be A KO!” – Alycia Baumgardner On Linardatou Return 💣





130lbs Undisputed Queen Alycia Baumgardner believes Saturday night is going to see the one blemish on her career overturned. The Bomb meets former foe Christina Linardatou in Detroit live on DAZN. We speak to the defending Champion on Wednesday of fight week just days out…

#BaumgardnerLinardatou2 #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.