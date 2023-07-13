Usyk and Dubois stopped by London  – World Boxing Association

The second promotional press conference for the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois took place this Thursday in London, England, and had both protagonists face to face before their fight on August 26 in Wroclaw, Poland.

Usyk and Dubois talked to the press, had their photo sessions and shared with the audience in an atmosphere of true joy and expectations for the upcoming heavyweight bout.

The Ukrainian will put his World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight belt, IBF belt and WBO belt on the line against Dubois, who is the mandatory challenger of the pioneer organization and holds the champion’s belt. As part of the World Title Reduction Plan, the fight will leave only one heavyweight champion on the WBA side.

Both men spoke again about the fight and the confidence each has to get the victory to end in a somewhat tense face-to-face but ended with a jocular moment of Usyk singing a rap.

The promotion for the fight will continue in the coming days before they return full force to their training camps to continue in preparation for August 26.



