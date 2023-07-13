Home / Boxing Videos / Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 Press Conference

Alycia Baumgardner vs Christina Linardatou 2 Press Conference

Eddie Hearn hosts the final press conference in Detroit with Alycia Baumgardner and Christina Linardatou’s rematch taking center stage live on DAZN. We’ll also hear from debutant Andy Cruz, Jermaine Franklin and more!

