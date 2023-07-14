Olympic Gold Medalist Andy Cruz goes through the glove section ahead of his much anticipated professional debut against Juan Carlos Burgos in Detroit.The pair collide for the IBF International Lightweight Title live on DAZN! #boxing
Home / Boxing Videos / Andy Cruz Picks Gloves For Pro Debut 🥊 #shorts
