Home / Boxing Videos / Andy Cruz Picks Gloves For Pro Debut 🥊 #shorts

Andy Cruz Picks Gloves For Pro Debut 🥊 #shorts

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Olympic Gold Medalist Andy Cruz goes through the glove section ahead of his much anticipated professional debut against Juan Carlos Burgos in Detroit.The pair collide for the IBF International Lightweight Title live on DAZN! #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

"IT’S DUBOIS’ BIG OPPORTUNITY!" | Prince Naseem On Heavyweight Clash Between Usyk & Dubois

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved