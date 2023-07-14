Home / Boxing Videos / "I'M GOING TO MAKE JARVIS QUIT" | ANESONGIB VS JARVIS FACE 2 FACE

"I'M GOING TO MAKE JARVIS QUIT" | ANESONGIB VS JARVIS FACE 2 FACE

DAZN Boxing 6 mins ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of the AnEsonGib vs Jarvis fight this Saturday, both YouTube stars turned boxers go face-to-face to reveal their thoughts.

