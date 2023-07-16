Home / Boxing Videos / "I Want To Fight The Best!" – Andy Cruz Reacts To Pro Debut Win Vs Burgos

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

MONSTER uppercut from Jermaine Franklin! 💣 #shorts

What a shot from Jermaine Franklin but Issac Munoz takes it! #boxing #baumgardnerlinardatou2

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved