Home / Boxing Videos / UNDISPUTED | Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2 Fight Highlights

UNDISPUTED | Alycia Baumgardner vs. Christina Linardatou 2 Fight Highlights

DAZN Boxing 6 mins ago Boxing Videos



Fight highlights from the contest between Alycia Baumgardner and Christina Linardatou from Detroit, Michigan.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

MONSTER uppercut from Jermaine Franklin! 💣 #shorts

What a shot from Jermaine Franklin but Issac Munoz takes it! #boxing #baumgardnerlinardatou2

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved