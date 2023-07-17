FULL FIGHT | AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis (Kingpyn Semi-Finals)

Josh Kelly v Gabriel Corzo Watching this on DAZN now. Steve Robinson v Drago Ignatius on at the moment. […]

Jermall is out here tal'm bout he has a fight with Canelo after Jermell.. lol TBH.. He sounds drunk AF. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UCRcmDxS2Y Of course Jermell has faced tougher competition. But Jermall is no slouch... […]

Boxing has changed. Whether we like the changes or not is something else. I became a boxing fan very young, probably around the time of Ali-Frazier. Since then, I followed the sport, becoming a fan of great fighters and... […]

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia, promoters announced... […]

Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan-Rodriquez v Postol June 15th Pretty good triple header on Showtime this Saturday. Future HOF'er and all around great Nonito Donaire 42-7 climbs right back in now at 41 years old... […]

Boots Ennis v One Time Thurman! How do you like that match-up? The winner gets to take on the winner of Spence v Crawford. […]

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte 2 Heavyweight Anthony Joshua will face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena on 12 August in a rematch of their 2015 bout. Joshua, 33,... […]

RIP Antwun Echols rest in paradise […]

Canelo will never be P4P. Great fighter but flawed. He should stick at 168 for the rest of his career as Bivol destroyed him and a no active smaller Charlo is his best bet.... […]

Jared Anderson? He needs a Derrick James to take him to the next level. He may be young but needs adjustment. Fortunately he is fighting in an era where no one... […]

Jared Anderson vs Charles Martin ESPN Talk about cutting it close. This happens tonight with Martin coming in on late notice for Zhan Kossobutskiy who had visa problems. Loving Andersons... […]

Joe Joyce v Zhilei Zhang 2 Joe Joyce will face a rematch against Zhilei Zhang in London later this year as he bids to get back on track for a world heavyweight championship... […]

Wilfredo Gomez Just saw this video on Wilfredo Gomez. Lots of great footage of his earlier fights and throughout the years. My favorite fighter has always been... […]

Carlos Adames vs Julian Williams Showtime Triple header tomorrow night on Showtime. Like the match for names sake but these two are streaking in opposite lanes in terms of direction. Adames... […]