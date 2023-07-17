Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford | OFFICIAL PROMO | Saturday, July 29th on SHOWTIME PPV

In a matchup that will go down in boxing history as one of the most significant title fights of all time, unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. will take on WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship on SATURDAY, July 29th in a highly anticipated SHOWTIME PPV clash from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Order now: https://sho.com/ppv
