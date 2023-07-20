102nd WBA Convention in Orlando – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) will do a “Back to Back” in the so-called The City Beautiful. The pioneering body’s convention will return to Orlando, Florida, for its 102nd edition at the Caribe Royale Hotel from December 5 through December 9.

After the resounding success of the 100th anniversary convention held in 2022 at the beautiful resort, the organization made the unprecedented decision to repeat the city for the first time in its history. On this occasion, the WBA will focus the Convention on promoting boxing as a vehicle for social improvement around the world.

“The centennial convention was very special and we were able to have a very strong impact with all the tools The City Beautiful gave us. For the first time we will do two conventions back to back in the same place and this will be full of surprises and novelties. I can’t wait for the boxing world to see everything we have prepared,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

A large number of activities, forums and seminars will be available for attendees in intense days full of knowledge and entertainment. On Friday, October 8, there will be a professional boxing event with the participation of great talents to be announced soon.

As is customary at WBA conventions, there will be many special guests including boxing legends, current champions, promoters, trainers and journalists who will share with attendees in various activities.

The WBA is very excited to return to Orlando, where one of the most special conventions in history was held last year that marked a before and after in boxing.



