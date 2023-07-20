Spence and Crawford held public workouts  – World Boxing Association

On Wednesday, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford held public workouts as part of the promotion for their July 29 fight in Las Vegas.

Both men were in the ring with their crews in an event that was streamed online to thousands of fans and media around the world. Spence will challenge for his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight belt, in addition to the WBC and IBF belts, against Crawford, owner of the WBO belt.

Both had their turns along with their work teams to show a bit of their physical condition and some moves. Afterwards, they answered some questions and gave their impressions about the fight and other boxing topics.

Both are in the final part of their preparations and next week they will travel to Las Vegas to start the official week of the fight and step into the ring on Saturday, July 29.



