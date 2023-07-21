Verónica Zuluaga will be an attraction in WBA Future – World Boxing Association

Veronica Zuluaga, boxer from Antioquia, will be one of the attractions of the fourth version of WBA FUTURE of Colombia Boxing next Saturday, July 29th, which is being held at the Cuadrilátero Élite gym located in Barranquilla, facing Carol Tobón from Samaria in a fight of the Roosters division.

Zuluaga will arrive in Barranquilla on Wednesday 26th and will be ready for the official weigh-in and medical exams on Friday 28th at 11:00 am.

With Veronica will arrive in Barranquilla the Venezuelan settled in Medellin, Isaac ‘El Chino’ Arias, who will fight Edinson Martinez in ten (10) rounds in the Super Flyweight division.

Felipe Orozco Jr., son of the Super Bantamweight from Barranquilla, Felipe Orozco, who fought for the 122 lbs. universal belt against Jaime Garza, will make his debut in the program. Felipe Jr. hopes to start in WBA FUTURE a career superior to that of his father.

As if that were not enough, on the bill will be fighting what Colombian boxing experts consider the best prospect of today, Carlos Utria, who will fight veteran Yogli Herrera in a six-round Super Lightweight bout.



