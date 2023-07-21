Home / Boxing News / Amilcar Vidal Jr. vs. Dominicio Rondon in Uruguay – World Boxing Association

Uruguayan fighter Amilcar Vidal Jr. will be back in the ring to face the experienced Venezuelan Dominicio Rondon this Saturday in Montevideo, Uruguay. 

The fight will be scheduled for 10 rounds and will be the main event of the evening to be held at the Radisson Victoria Plaza, in the Uruguayan capital; in addition, it will be broadcast live by TyC Sports Argentina. 

Vidal Jr. (16-1) faces this duel after a complicated defeat earlier this year by knockout against American boxer Elijah Garcia (15-0).  

However, he was on a good streak before that defeat and now his intention is to recover the winning path to continue his growth. 

The South American is 27 years old and lives in the United States, specifically in Las Vegas, the city where he held his training camp. 

On the other hand, Venezuelan boxer Dominicio Antonio Rondón, returns to action after a little more than a year of inactivity. His last bout was early last year in his homeland, where he defeated his compatriot, José Rafael Marcano (1-3), by knockout in the first round. 

Rondon (17-5 / 11KO) accumulates 50% knockout power and has a winning streak of three wins, two of them by knockout, and two losses in his last five fights.



