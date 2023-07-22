Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford is ONE WEEK AWAY

#SpenceCrawford, July 29 on Showtime PPV | Order NOW: https://pbcham.ps/SpenceCrawfordPPV-YT
In ONE WEEK, the veil of ‘susSPENCE’ lifts, revealing the ‘BUD’, sweat, and tears that paved the way to this epic showdown for UNDISPUTED WELTERWEIGHT SUPREMACY. 👑
#ErrolSpenceJr #TerenceCrawford
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions