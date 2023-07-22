Home / Boxing Videos / Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford is ONE WEEK AWAY

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford is ONE WEEK AWAY

Premier Boxing Champions 11 mins ago Boxing Videos



#SpenceCrawford, July 29 on Showtime PPV | Order NOW: https://pbcham.ps/SpenceCrawfordPPV-YT

In ONE WEEK, the veil of ‘susSPENCE’ lifts, revealing the ‘BUD’, sweat, and tears that paved the way to this epic showdown for UNDISPUTED WELTERWEIGHT SUPREMACY. 👑

#ErrolSpenceJr #TerenceCrawford

