Spence vs. Crawford GRAND ARRIVALS | #SpenceCrawford

Watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford GRAND ARRIVALS at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

FIGHT NIGHT DETAILS:

Spence vs. Crawford will see unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. take on WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship on Saturday, July 29 in a highly anticipated SHOWTIME PPV clash from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz facing unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event, plus future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire battles Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight Title. Kicking off the telecast is top prospect Yoenis Tellez dueling Spanish contender Sergio Garcia in a 10-round super welterweight attraction.

