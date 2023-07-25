The History Of Being 'Undisputed' In Boxing's 4-Belt Era | #spencecrawford | SHOWTIME PPV

Boxing’s history is riddled with sanctioning bodies and belts. So how did we reach the 4-belt era and what does it mean to truly be ‘UNDISPUTED’. Steve Farhood explains in this historical piece what is at stake on July 29th between Spence and Crawford.
In a matchup that will go down in boxing history as one of the most significant title fights of all time, unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. will take on WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship.
Produced by Joe Jacovino.
Narrated by Steve Farhood.
