LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Liam Davies vs Jason Cunningham 🍿





We bring you live coverage as Liam Davies, Jason Cunningham, Eithan James, Moses Itauma face the media as they prepare for an explosive night of Championship boxing this weekend.

Tune into Fight Night Live this Saturday from 7:30pm on TNT Sports 1

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact