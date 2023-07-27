Who is Leonela Yudica, Seniesa Estrada’s challenger? – World Boxing Association

Another historic evening where two women headline a card in the United States. The World Boxing Association minimumweight champion stood face to face with her challenger from Argentina Leonela Yudica at the press conference held this Wednesday from Las Vegas.

Both boxers showed their enthusiasm and excitement for the opportunity to face each other. Estrada also expressed the pressure she feels in every defense, but at the same time the tranquility with which she arrives because she feels confident and supported in her preparation and the support of her family.

For her part, Yudica said that as a former world champion, she understands the pressure of wanting to defend her belt, but that she is going for everything on Friday and she feels “grateful and it is a great honor to have the opportunity to fight against a great champion in Las Vegas.

We know a lot about the champion and one of the biggest stars of the moment, Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada, but… what is known about Leonela Yudica?

Yudica came to boxing at the age of 19 thanks to her uncle Daniel Alcaraz, a former boxer in the 90’s who had to retire early due to health problems. Leonela already had some years of practicing soccer so she already knew about effort and training.

On December 19, 2014 she became the first world champion for her province: San Juan. One of the Argentine lands known for good wine and great sports development. She is one more of the pioneers of the noble albiceleste art.

She made 9 successful defenses of the IBF flyweight crown until October 29, 2022, in her first time in the United States, she lost it in a great presentation with the Mexican Arely Muciño by split decision of the judges. In her last submission she moved down a division to face compatriot Tamara Demarco for the WBC silver mini flyweight title. And now, she has set herself another challenge: to move down to 105 pounds: “Although this is a big challenge to move down a division, I am ready to show that I have everything I need to become a world champion”, Yudica said at the press conference in the face to face with “Super Bad”, who returned her respect “but I am not afraid of him”.

In addition, Yudica is not only a professional boxer, she is also a grade teacher in elementary schools and holds a position in the management of the sports secretary of the province of San Juan promoting sports and health to the community.

In this, the second time on American soil, Yudica dreams of being crowned again at the age of 34 and in a new weight division for her who has a total of 23 fights with only 1 defeat.



