Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford: Press Conference | #SpenceCrawford is SATURDAY on SHOWTIME PPV

SHOWTIME Sports 46 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch the FINAL press conference as unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. and WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford answer questions for the last time ahead of one of the most significant fights in boxing history.

Order now: https://sho.com/ppv

#spencecrawford #boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing #errolspencejr #terencecrawford

