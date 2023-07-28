Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford: Weigh-In | #SpenceCrawford is TOMORROW on SHOWTIME PPV

That Inoue KO v Fulton was SPECTACULAR! That was a spectacular shot Inoue landed on Fulton. No way Fulton would have seen that right hand over the top coming at him. The finish was superb. ... […]

37 years ago the fastest KO in Mike Tyson´s career Recall the fastest KO in history, Mike Tyson, who put the son of the famous Joe Frazier to sleep in just thirty seconds. He then broke Ali's... […]

What is up with Boxrec rankings? I know it’s done on a point system but it arranged by divisions so what you have done in that division should matter somewhat But if you look at... […]

George Kambosos Jr v Maxi Hughes George Kambosos will fight Maxi Hughes on Saturday 22nd July 2023 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee. The fight will take place over 12 rounds in the... […]

Lee McGregor v Erik Robles Ayala Channel 5 free boxing tonight! Lee McGregor is set to face the challenge of Erik Robles Ayala on Friday 21st July 2023 at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh. The fight will... […]

Your first boxing memory- post them here! Hey guys, What is your first boxing memory? Like, the very first time boxing was introduced into your life. Not when you fell in love with the... […]

Canelo v Charlo Hey... I think Canelo will stop Jermell. WBU? […]

Josh Kelly v Gabriel Corzo Watching this on DAZN now. Steve Robinson v Drago Ignatius on at the moment. […]

Jermall is out here tal'm bout he has a fight with Canelo after Jermell.. lol TBH.. He sounds drunk AF. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UCRcmDxS2Y Of course Jermell has faced tougher competition. But Jermall is no slouch... […]

Boxing has changed. Whether we like the changes or not is something else. I became a boxing fan very young, probably around the time of Ali-Frazier. Since then, I followed the sport, becoming a fan of great fighters and... […]

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia, promoters announced... […]

Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan-Rodriquez v Postol June 15th Pretty good triple header on Showtime this Saturday. Future HOF'er and all around great Nonito Donaire 42-7 climbs right back in now at 41 years old... […]

Boots Ennis v One Time Thurman! How do you like that match-up? The winner gets to take on the winner of Spence v Crawford. […]