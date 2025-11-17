LIVE Launch Press Conference | Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin | The Magnificent 7 💥





Join us in Manchester for the launch press conference of “The Magnificent 7′ headlined by a heavyweight clash between boxing’s next big star Moses Itauma and the man who is believed to be his toughest test to date, Jermaine Franklin. We’ll also hear from our star-studded undercard including ‘The Hutch Train” Willy Hutchinson, Ezra ‘The Canon’ Taylor, Liam Davies, Zak Miller, New Signing Shakiel Thompson, Brad Pauls, Fan Favourite Nathan Heaney & more! All roads lead to a huge night live on DAZN from The Co-Op Live and this is just the first stop!

