JAKE PAUL $16,000,000 HOUSE TOUR!

We take a tour of Jake Paul’s $16,000,000 house in Puerto Rico, and speak to the YouTuber turned Pro boxer as he trains ahead of his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz.
Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN PPV, August 5.
#dazn #daznboxing #boxing #jakepaul #natediaz
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT