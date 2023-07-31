Wood-Warrington confirmed for October 7th – World Boxing Association

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington clash was officially confirmed for October 7 at the Utilita Arena, in Sheffield, England. Both British fighters will dispute the featherweight crown of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in a very interesting fight.

The pioneering body granted official permission for the fight to take place, while the winner will face Otabek Kholmatov in his next bout.

Wood comes from regaining the world title defeating Mauricio Lara last May in an impressive fight in which he was able to avenge his defeat against the same opponent in February.

The English champion took this defense against Warrington, a tough opponent who has had several important fights and is also a former world champion. The Leeds native does not come in on his best run but has an opportunity he wants to take advantage of to become world champion again.

Wood has a record of 27 wins, 3 losses and 16 knockouts, while Warrington has 31 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts.



