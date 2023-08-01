“Pitbull” Cruz defeated Cabrera in WBA eliminator  – World Boxing Association

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defeated Giovanni Cabrera in their World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight eliminator fight this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mexican won by split decision on scorecards (115-112, 114-113 and 113-114) to move closer to a world title shot.

Cruz was aggressive as usual against an opponent who outweighed him in size. His insistent style helped him break guard and distance to land the best punches in the fight and counter his opponent’s good jab.

It was a good victory for the Mexico City native, who is on the verge of another title fight and wants to conquer the championship. His record stands at 25 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 17 knockouts, while Cabrera lost his undefeated record and now has 21 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts.



