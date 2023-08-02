Home / Boxing Videos / ‘NATE DIAZ IS GOING TO GET F***** UP!” Jake Paul responds to his haters

‘NATE DIAZ IS GOING TO GET F***** UP!” Jake Paul responds to his haters

DAZN Boxing



Jake Paul reacts to tweets from Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor – and it’s hilarious.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN PPV, August 5.

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #jakepaul #natediaz

