Promoter Eddie Hearn talks Anthony Joshua’s replacement, Robert Helenius who is coming off a win at the weekend and now steps in at The O2 live on DAZN #shorts #anthonyjoshua #eddiehearn
Home / Boxing Videos / "Robert Helenius Can Punch!" – Eddie Hearn On Anthony Joshua's New Opponent
Tags * Anthony Boxing Eddie Eddie Hearn Hearn Helenius Interview Joshua39s Matchroom Matchroom Boxing opponent Punchquot quotRobert
Check Also
Chris Eubank Jr putting in WORK with BoMac 😤
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …