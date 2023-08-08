Home / Boxing Videos / "Robert Helenius Can Punch!" – Eddie Hearn On Anthony Joshua's New Opponent

"Robert Helenius Can Punch!" – Eddie Hearn On Anthony Joshua's New Opponent

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Promoter Eddie Hearn talks Anthony Joshua’s replacement, Robert Helenius who is coming off a win at the weekend and now steps in at The O2 live on DAZN #shorts #anthonyjoshua #eddiehearn

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Chris Eubank Jr putting in WORK with BoMac 😤

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: ►SKY …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved