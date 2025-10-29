All-Argentine Showdown for the WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur Middleweight Title – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, October 31, Argentine boxing will host another regional clash as Iván Ricardo Actis (11-0-1, 7 KOs) faces Ariel Leonel López (7-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur middleweight title (160 lbs). The bout will take place at the Club Unión Eléctrica in Córdoba.

Actis, 28, a native of Córdoba, enters the fight unbeaten and with a slight edge in professional experience. A heavy-handed fighter, he’s shown steady tactical growth in recent outings, earning solid wins over opponents such as Braian Pérez and Carlos Valecillo. This marks his first opportunity to fight for a regional belt, and a win would cement his status as one of Argentina’s rising middleweights in a historically competitive division.

López, based in Comodoro Rivadavia, will also be fighting for his first title under the banner of the pioneering sanctioning body. Despite having fewer fights on his record, he’s demonstrated sound technique and sharp ring awareness. His patient, calculated approach could prove effective in slowing down Actis’s tempo. In his most recent appearance, López scored a knockout victory over Denis Andrade.

The vacant WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur title serves as a key stepping stone toward the WBA continental rankings. The winner will likely earn a shot at the full Fedelatin championship—a crucial opportunity to climb the Association’s ladder and make a statement within the 160-pound division.