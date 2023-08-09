Eddie Hearn On Joshua Vs Helenius, Prograis Vs Haney, Opetaia Vs Riakporhe & More





We catchup with Eddie Hearn before the Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius press conference in London for a run through of the full card and get the latest on talks between Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney, news of Richard Riakporhe’s withdrawal from the Jai Opetaia purse bid plus more!

