Abreu faces Blanco in Uruguay – World Boxing Association

A last minute change of opponent was confirmed for the Uruguayan boxer, Eduardo “Loco” Abreu, who will return from his long break to face the undefeated Argentine Nicolas Blanco, on August 12.

The 10-round lightweight bout will be the main event of the show to be held at the Peñarol Palace, in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay.

Born in the Uruguayan capital, Eduardo Javier Abreu, after an inactivity of a little more than a year, will return to the ring in his homeland. He last saw action in April 2022, when he defeated Chilean Ramon Mascerena Jr (13-2) by knockout.

Abreu (13-1-1 / 9KO) has a knockout power above 60%, where he has four victories, three of them by knockout and one draw in his last five fights.

The 28-year-old native of Santa Fe, Argentina, Nicolas Ariel Blanco, will face this bout on short notice. In early July, he defeated fellow countryman Gonzalo Omar Marinquez (5-4-1) by unanimous decision in six rounds.

Blanco (9-0) as a professional has not yet been able to finish some of his fights by knockout, although most of his victories have shown a convincing dominance on the ring.

The Argentinean, through his official Instagram account, expressed his excitement for the scheduled fight and for representing his city of Rafaela and all of Argentina. He also emphasized that it will be against a very complicated opponent.



