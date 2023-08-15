Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo | FIGHT TRAILER | September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV

Watch the official fight trailer for #canelocharlo.
Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles in a blockbuster showdown against hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) Saturday, September 30 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
#canelo #canelocharlo #jermellcharlo #boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing
