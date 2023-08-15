Home / Boxing Videos / “I expect to outbox him and knock him out!” 🦏💥 | Dave Allen on fight against Frazer Clarke

“I expect to outbox him and knock him out!” 🦏💥 | Dave Allen on fight against Frazer Clarke

Dave Allen discusses his Sept 2 clash against Frazer Clarke, which takes place on the undercard of Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2.

