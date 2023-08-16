‘IT’S HARD TO FIND THE RIGHT HAND!’ Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius | Corner Cams





Hear everything Anthony Joshua’s corner said to him in between rounds as he faced off against Robert Helenius in this seven round thriller.

#dazn #daznboxing #boxing #anthonyjoshua

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT