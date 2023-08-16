Pattinson-Walker will fight this Saturday in Birmingham  – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, Cyrus Pattinson will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International Welterweight title against Conah Walker at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The Brit will have a new test in his career and now defending his crown for the first time against a strong and experienced opponent such as Walker, also from the UK.

Pattinson is a fighter with good amateur experience who represented Great Britain in some competitions and won several medals in different contests he attended in that branch. Since he turned pro in 2021 he has taken it upon himself to show his talent and his opposition has been growing more and more.

On Walker’s side, he is a tough boxer who has never been knocked out and always gives tough fights, making him a dangerous opponent and always motivated to win.

Pattinson has a record of 6 wins, no losses and 4 knockouts. Walker has 11 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 3 knockouts.



