Canelo Alvarez Aims To Make a Statement | The PBC Podcast

Future Hall of Famer and Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. The Mexican superstar discusses his upcoming mega-fight versus Jermell Charlo Saturday, September 30, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal look back at the Canelo-Charlo press tour and, in this week’s Toe to Toe, analyze what will be the big factors heading into the September 30 showdown.

00:00 – Intro: The Canelo-Charlo Press Tour
05:05 – Canelo Alvarez Interview
17:46 – Toe to Toe: Canelo-Charlo, The Big Factors

