Home / Boxing Videos / Darren Barker Recalls Epic Geale Win 10 Years On #shorts

Darren Barker Recalls Epic Geale Win 10 Years On #shorts

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



A whole 10 years has passed since Darren Barker climbed off the deck to dethrone Daniel Geale and win the IBF World Middleweight Title. In a new podcast series, Dazzling Dal recalls the fight.

Listen to ‘A Dream Achieved’ ep1 via all podcast streaming platforms now

#boxing #andthenew

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Full Fight | Angel Acosta vs Ganigan Lopez! Acosta Shines in Light Flyweight Title Fight! ((FREE))

Puerto Rican World Champion Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta with a crazy KO Ratio! Acosta is back …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved